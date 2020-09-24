PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In the past month, Portland has seen an escalation in violence from some agitators during protests.
On Wednesday night, multiple explosives, including Molotov cocktails, were among some of the things thrown at officers.
FOX 12 on Thursday spoke with a medic who put out a fire that was ignited and caught a police officer's foot on fire on Wednesday night.
Lt. Damon Simmons says he is still in disbelief that some people have resorted to using explosives. He says there will be additional resources staged for protests planned this weekend to make sure they are braced for what could unfold.
“We’re all very worried about this weekend, honestly, I’m worried about tonight, I’m worried about tomorrow," Simmons said. "Saturday is a few days away and we’re seeing an escalation already.”
Simmons is embedded as a medic with the Portland Police Bureau's Crowd Control Team. He described the scene Wednesday night when an officer's foot caught fire.
“I’m the one that put out the fire, so that was our response and that was something unfortunately that we’ve had to train for,” Simmons said.
Simmons says it's likely that a device like the one used on Wednesday could kill someone.
“I just can’t stress enough how awful it is and it has a high chance that if someone is engulfed in flames, that they are going to die,” Simmons said. “There’s an even higher chance that depending how quickly you get them out that they’re going to have just awful disfiguring debilitating injuries.”
On Wednesday night, PPB arrested 13 people, with one person now facing an attempted murder charge.
Joseph Sipe, 23, appeared in court on Thursday afternoon. Sipe is also accused of arson and possession of a destructive device. Police have not said what exactly led to Sipe's arrest in the case.
“It’s unbelievable to me that we’re in a place where a response to anything is try to set someone on fire, that is—I just can’t believe that," Simmons said.
Simmons says he agrees that there are changes that need to be made within the criminal justice system, but says this is not the way to do it.
For people heading out to protest peacefully, he says to be extremely careful.
“If you see people with anything that looks like Molotov cocktails or fire-starting devices or explosive devices, it is absolutely time to leave and I would run,” Simmons said.
Simmons says the fire department did not reach out to neighboring departments, but if something happens that requires that, they would move to a mutual aid response.
