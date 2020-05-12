PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Vendors at the Portland Mercado will be delivering meals to domestic violence survivors and their families - it's a service that's helping to meet a growing need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Oregon's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order is meant to keep people safe, there are some who are suffering more because of it.
Brenda Kinoshita with Clackamas Women's Services told FOX that the organization is now sheltering twice as many domestic violence survivors.
Kinoshita says their emergency shelters give them a safe place to say, but they all don't have full kitchens.
On Tuesday, Portland Mercado vendors will be cooking 44 meals and delivering them to the survivors.
This is being done in partnership with Hacienda Community Development Corporation, and it's all paid for by Principal, a financial company.
"There's just a terrific partnership here where we could get vibrant culturally specific meals for the survivors in our emergency housing program and the vendors could have income to tie them over during this period," said Kinoshita.
"Helping the businesses stay in business and then also helping people in need," said Tom Fink with Principal.
The cooking doesn't stop on Tuesday.
By the end of the week, a total of about 100 meals will be made to give to survivors in emergency shelters.
While the Clackamas Women's Services offices are closed right now, staff say they're still there to help survivors of domestic abuse 24/7.
For more information, visit www.cwsor.org.
