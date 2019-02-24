Portland metro and beyond braces for late February snowstorm

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - From east to west, this incoming snow storm seems to spare no one from seeing at least some flakes.
Sunday looked like a tease in downtown Gresham, where residents could just see the leftovers of an early morning dusting in the hills and on the roofs of cars. The real snow is still hours away.
“I love it," Ben Hernandez, manager at The Hoppy Brewer, said. "I have no problem, I embrace the people that come in here shaking off all their snow on their coats."
Hernandez has the the salt ready to go, and he’s touching up his beer list because he says snow is good for business. The locals like to walk over to the brewery instead of driving farther away.
“A lot of places shut down," Hernandez said. "They just don’t want to deal with the weather. We’re one of the spots where people can hang out and enjoy their snow day.”
That could be the case for customer Lenny Martin, who says he might be there tomorrow instead of at work in Sandy.
“They’re expecting to get more snow, so I’m not sure, tomorrow may end up being a snow day,” Martin said.
On the other side of Portland, people in the West Hills missed out on snow during our last storm and said they're ready to see some action this time around.
“We’re hoping for snow this time, looking to get snowed in and maybe have a day off work,” Susan Sherman, who lives in the West Hills, said.
All across the city, PBOT says they’re prepared for a couple inches of accumulation, even in downtown Portland; they still have hundreds of tons of salt they can use, as well as de-icer and plows. They advise everyone to keep an eye on the forecast and be careful if they have to drive, especially during the Monday morning commute.
South of the metro, Salem is expecting quite a bit of snow. The Public Works Department has crews on standby and ten plows if needed.
