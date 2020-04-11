Portland metro area churches, communities get creative for Easter weekend traditions

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Easter weekend is something many families across the region are doing differently because restrictions in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Churches and other organizations have gotten creative in keeping some traditions going.
At Hope City Churches across the Portland metro area they set up drive through Easter egg hunts. Typically, the church does a big hunt dropping thousands of eggs from a helicopter.
“We created a drive through Easter egg hunt, where they stay in their cars, they spot different eggs that are camouflaged throughout the property it is something for families to do for fun on Easter weekend,” Lead Pastor at Hope City Church in Milwaukie said.
“We had several oohs, several ahh,” parent Seth Overby said.
The had 34 different painted wooden eggs hidden throughout their parking.
“For anyone that has been in their home for a month, any sort of outing is an event so for us it was, we’d been talking it up all morning,” parent Becca Overby said.
“Normally there are just a plethora of options and this year there aren’t and so we just wanted to make sure that we could do something,” Becker said.
In Vancouver, the annual egg hunt at Easter Short Park was moved to Camas. The Activate church hosting a drive-up hunt as well. They gave away 20,000 eggs filled with candy. Roughly 560 cars drove there.
The church also offered Easter food boxes for families in need.
In Amity, the Amity Fire Department took bags of Easter Eggs to some 90 homes and hid them for kids to find in their yards. They say they were able to bring a little joy to nearly 200 kids in their community.
“We are so thankful for just the encouragement and the smiles from our kids, the highlight was the waving Easter Bunny on the street, yes he is brining lots of joy,” Becca Overby said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
