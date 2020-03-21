Portland metro area farmers markets adapt to prevent spread of COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - While a lot of places have closed due to COVID-19 local farmers markets are still open with some adjustments.
FOX 12 went out to the Hollywood Farmers market on Saturday where people were still out shopping.
Vendors say they were busy, but it wasn't super crowded.
The market told vendors to break up large crowds, but say they never had to because people gave each other space.
Sun Gold Farm out of Forest Grove say they are happy people are still coming to the markets.
"Our farm 100% of our income comes from farmers markets. So, this could of, this could make or break us. So, we are happy to be here and will continue to be here as long as they have a market," Vicki Hertel, Sun Gold Farm.
Sun Gold Farm is prepacking items and have started an online harvest club where people can order ahead and then pick it up.
While the Hollywood Farmer's Market was spreading people out the Beaverton Farmer's Market took a different approach and became drive thru.
People were able to drive by the booths to purchase local produce and other items.
The Beaverton Farmer's Market asked people to stay home if sick and only send one member of the household if possible.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
