PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Temperatures in the Portland area are expected to reach triple digits once again later this week, local organizations and leaders in the metro area are starting to make preparations.
"Unfortunately, we are hitting that triple digits again," Suzanne Washington, CEO of Meals on Wheels People, said. "So what we're really trying to make sure is that we get to people ahead this time and make sure that they either have somewhere to go if they're extremely vulnerable or they've got what they need in their home to stay cool enough to survive."
Washington said they're working hard to make sure the most vulnerable in our community are taken care of.
"We have a list of several hundred people that we're calling and talking to ahead of time for that very thing, just to check-in. Do they have fans? Do they have an air conditioner if it gets too hot?" she said. "Can they put cool water between them and the air conditioner? Can they put ice between them and the fan, I should say, or is there a place we can get them to and making sure they know about the cooling centers."
Washington said volunteers will be checking in on people at their homes and making phone calls. They'll also deliver food, water and fans to those in need.
"There are folks that are on that most vulnerable side, and those are the people we want to make sure we connect to and that's not always easy," she said.
Cooling shelters are expected to open up across the Portland area as the temperatures increase.
In Hillsboro, Mayor Steve Callaway said they'll have three cooling shelters that will open starting Wednesday.
"The Shute Park Library, the Brickwood Library and then we'll have the Civic Center for all individuals who need water cooling and just need to stay out of the heat," Callaway said.
He said they will remain open until temperatures drop below 95 degrees.
"Any time we have a severe weather event, whether it's ice and snow or something like heat we're always going to make sure that we are providing places for people to go to stay out of the elements to stay protected and healthy," he said.
Meals on Wheels People is looking for volunteers to help out, and if you're interested, visit www.mowp.org.
Related video: Meals on Wheels prepares to check in on seniors as heat wave begins. (2021)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.