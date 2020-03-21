GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Twenty-five Portland metro area mayors have collectively called for a statewide “stay at home” order from Governor Kate Brown in a letter published on Saturday.
The mayors convened over a conference call to discuss the region’s response to COVID-19 outbreak, according to Metropolitan Mayors Consortium Chair Gresham Mayor Shane Bemis. In an “overwhelming majority vote” they agreed the “stay at home” order was needed.
“Collectively, the region’s mayors are doing everything in our power to protect the health, safety and livelihood of more than 1.7 million Oregonians. Republican or Democrat, big city or small, we are in clear agreement. The time for action is now. Delaying this order puts our residents, our first responders and our healthcare system at extreme risk,” said Bemis said in a statement.
The mayors said that they are prepared to enact orders in their own cities if necessary, but say a statewide approach is important.
“It is a time for unprecedented collective action, and strong leadership at the local, state, and federal levels. The nature of a viral pandemic means that no individual city, particularly in a metropolitan area, can defeat this foe alone,” Bemis said.
The Metropolitan Mayors Consortium advised Gov. Brown that the Stay at Home order should include:
- Oregonians directed to reasonably comply with social distancing requirements at all times.
- Non-essential businesses to cease all activities except minimum basic operations; businesses can continue to operate if all employees are working from home.
- Essential businesses are encouraged to remain open, while complying with social distancing requirements.
- Public and private gatherings prohibited, with exceptions.
- Non-essential travel prohibited.
The area’s mayors urge Oregonians to stay home by noting that these actions help ensure the safety of critical medical personnel, first responders and those keeping the supply chain moving.
“Heed the advice you have been given to stay home. It may very well save your life, and it will save the lives of the people you love the most: your friends, family members and loved ones,” Bemis said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.