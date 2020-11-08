Portland Metro Area reacts after Biden, Harris win presidential election

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have officially been declared the President and Vice President of the United States. This election was a contentious one - especially with the national rhetoric surrounding mail-in ballots.
While some are celebrating the Biden-Harris win, there were others who say the election was fraudulent, although there has been no substantial evidence to prove voter fraud.
American and Trump 2020 flags were flying in Vancouver Saturday at a "Stop the Steal" rally, where Trump supporters gathered to say this election is not over.
"I'm out here to support Trump and let him know he's got us supporting him and to fight back against Biden stealing the election with election fraud," Gordon Kelsch, a Trump supporter in attendance, said.
Several Trump supporters have gathered at Esther Short Park in Vancouver for a “Stop the Steal” rally. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/6RlX4AnxTE— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) November 7, 2020
Kelsch said he doesn't trust the outcome of the election, even though there has been no proof of voter fraud during the election cycle.
"The election is a typical election except for what's happening afterwards. I'm shocked that the blatant voter and ballot fraud is happening," Kelsch said.
One man, Den Mark Wichar, counter-protesting Saturday said he thinks people are confused because of the misleading information that's been spread in recent months.
"There's a lot of misinformation out there, and some people believe it. So, I understand their frustration and anger, I get it, but it doesn't mean it's based in fact," Wichar said.
It was a different scene in Downtown Portland, where over a hundred people went to a dance party. It was put on by Portland United for Racial Justice and Equity in Pioneer Courthouse Square to celebrate this win with flags and signs supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
It’s a party in Pioneer Courthouse Square. Over 100 people are having a dance party in celebration of the Biden/Harris win today @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/YdSQue7PGu— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) November 8, 2020
"Today, finally, we can breathe," McKayla Scott said. "We're feeling ecstatic. I don't really know how to put it into words. Really emotional too. It's just been crazy — today and the last four years."
Including a mother-daughter duo visiting from California, who said it was an exciting day for everyone, especially for women of color.
"We're excited. She opened the doors for me for everyone. We're happy for her," McKayla said.
"I had that conversation with my daughter. I said, 'sweetheart; she just told every little girl in America: you can be who you want to be,'" Evangeline Scott, McKayla's mom, said.
While many at the dance party are excited for what's to come, one man said there's still work to be done.
"I expect everyone who's dancing to also be out helping the BLM movement because it's not over. It's not going to be over until we get equal rights for black folks," Linneas Boland-Godbey said.
