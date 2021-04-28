PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Public Schools announced Wednesday that high school graduations will be held outdoors at Providence Park.
Last year, graduation ceremonies across the metro area were held outside but without the usual formality due to the pandemic. In 2020, the norm was drive-in or drive-thru ceremonies, and while many felt it was the best that could be done, seniors missed out on the traditional celebration.
By holding commencement ceremonies outdoors in a venue like Providence Park, families can come together for a traditional ceremony.
"I'm really pleased to share that we plan to host graduations for all comprehensive high schools at providence park this June," Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said.
Other districts have made similar calls.
Beaverton School District said they're also planning for outdoor ceremonies at the high school stadiums. Some of the larger schools will split the graduating class into two ceremonies. Other schools will have a drive-thru option for those who don't want to attend a big event.
Last year, Evergreen Public Schools also had make-do graduation ceremonies. This year, grads will have an in-person commencement at McKenzie Stadium. Guests will be limited, likely to just two.
The plans depend on the metrics and how Oregon and Washington counties are faring when it comes time for those June graduations.
For now, many of Oregon's seniors can count on observing their rite of passage with the similar pomp and circumstance of years past.
"We're really excited to see our seniors and families in downtown Portland in June celebrating this milestone," Guerrero said.
The superintendent says more details about graduation plans will be released in the coming weeks.
FOX 12 checked in with Lake Oswego School District, which said they hadn't finalized graduation plans. But if Clackamas County is still at extreme risk, they may have to do drive-thru ceremonies again.
