PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The CDC and state health officials recommend that people who've already had COVID-19 and fully recovered still get the vaccine, as FOX12 is learning there've been dozens of cases of reinfection in our area.
Because this virus is still relatively new, there's not that much information on reinfections.
But reinfection means someone had COVID-19 and then more than 90 days later, and after recovering, they tested positive for the virus.
"I feel like the worst part was just being winded whenever I walked anywhere," Olivia Chambers said. "Even going outside to walk the dog was like an Olympic sport."
She already had COVID-19 once, and she does not want to get it again.
"Probably just this week was the week where I was like, oh my gosh, I feel kind of normal," she said.
She tested positive for the virus on Oct. 29.
A spokesperson for the Oregon Health Authority said it's believed people have some immunity for about 90 days after having COVID-19. Chambers said she worries about reinfection once she's out of that window.
"I really don't want to get it, especially because I'm pregnant, but also it could potentially be way worse," she said. "It's the unknown that's kind of scary."
That's why Chambers said after she has her baby, and as soon as she's able to, she will get the vaccine.
The CDC is still working on learning more about reinfection.
FOX 12 asked some of the county and the state health offices what they've seen. Clackamas County said they had a couple of dozen cases of reinfection since July, Washington County said they had 18 reinfections since the beginning of the pandemic and Hood River County reported its first reinfection just last week.
We asked OHA for the statewide total of reinfections, but a spokesperson said they couldn't share that number due to patient privacy.
An OHA Senior Health Advisor spoke a little bit about reinfections during an interview with FOX 12 last week.
"We know of people who have gotten COVID twice, sometimes three times, and sometimes even the second infection can be worse than the first infection; it's variable depending on how your body reacts to that infection," Dr. Shimi Sharief said. "And the other thing that seems to influence how sick you get is how much of the viral inoculum you were exposed to. So, if you got exposed to more virus or in a more highly infectious setting, you could get sicker the second time."
Meanwhile, just across the river, the Washington State Department of Health said they had confirmed only one case of reinfection statewide.
When it comes to immunity, there's natural immunity from having been infected and vaccine immunity.
According to the CDC and OHA, natural immunity varies depending on the disease and from person to person. With COVID-19 so far, it doesn't seem to be very long.
The experts are still learning how long immunity from COVID-19 vaccines might last.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
