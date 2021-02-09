Portland metro area warming shelters prepare to open

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With colder temperatures and possible snow in our forecast, warming shelters are preparing to open.
Coordinators tell FOX 12 that the threshold has not been met for warming shelters to open, but that could be the case here in the coming days.
Denis Theriault with the Joint Office of Homeless Services says in order for warming shelters to open, the threshold is below 25 degrees or if there's a lot of snow.
On nights Theriault says it will be below freezing but doesn't meet the threshold, outreach workers bring life-saving gear to people -- gloves and hats, coats, tents, sleeping bags, blankets and socks are all items they give out.
The three locations ready to open:
- A portion of the convention center
- A former pharmacy building in north Portland
- A parking garage on Northeast Irving.
In the pandemic, shelter systems have been able to maintain capacity because Theriault says they've moved into larger locations to maintain social distancing. They will also become walk-in warming shelters.
"A lot of us when we hear about snow coming, some people we get really get excited, and we want to go out and play in it. But it's that reality for a lot of folks that it's life-threatening these conditions," Theriault said.
He says that's why donations are so important for cold-weather gear. For information on how to donate, visit www.211info.org/donations.
Those needing a ride to a warming shelter can call 211.
