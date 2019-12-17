PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Boys and Girls Club of Portland Metropolitan Area said they have been hit by vandals several times over the last year, the target seems to be their vans.
The non-profit said over the last year their 13 vans have been hit at least 10 times. Amanda Meyer with the Boys and Girls Club said they’ve had gas lines cut, gas tanks punctured, an exhaust system cut off and stolen, broken windows and mirrors torn off.
"It has been really, really frustrating to deal with because as a non-profit organization vandalism is really, really hard to budget for,” Meyer said.
She said in one instance the gas line was cut on one of their vans the driver only realized when the driver went to full up one of the vans.
"The gas line got cut, they thought that the gas was just low so they went to go fill it up and ended up having gas all over so then it becomes a more expensive thing,” Meyer said.
The impact of such petty crime is being felt at the club. Each year the Boys and Girls Club works with thousands of kids across the metro area. When a gas line is cut or a license plate is stolen it has a real impact.
"It has a huge ripple effect,” Meyer said. “It means we cannot physically take our teens go and tour colleges, it means we cannot physically provide food stuff as expected to our youth and families."
The Boys and Girls Club said they are not alone in this saying other non-profits have been hit as well.
The people who run the Community Transitional School on Northeast Killingsworth and 65th said three of their four buses had their gas lines cut last Thursday.
"The fact that it is not just happening to us, it is not just an impact that we are eating it is something that other organizations are facing as well is just really disheartening,” Meyer said.
Both Gresham and Portland Police are looking into the crimes. If anyone has information or sees anything suspicious should contact police.
