PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - People in Portland's Irvington neighborhood are fed up with a rash of vandalisms that they say have been happening over the past several weeks.
Portland police confirmed they are looking into at least one case in the area near Northeast 13th Avenue and Northeast Thompson Street, but people have been posting about multiple incidents of smashed car and house windows on the Nextdoor app dating back to December last year.
Sunday just after 8 p.m., Carolyn Zwartjes-Molberg said her six-year-old son was almost hit by a chunk of asphalt larger than a tennis ball that was thrown through her front window.
"[I was] extremely freaked out knowing that this could have hit either of my children, my dog, any of us," Zwartjes-Molberg said. "Especially, my mind went to the six-and-a-half-year-old, because he was the one in here."
Zwartjes-Molberg said she heard the crash and shatter of glass. Then, she said her son came running, terrified, into the kitchen. He had been putting together puzzles just feet from where the object landed in their living room.
Other neighbors also told FOX 12 that their windows have been smashed with rocks within the last few weeks. Some people say they have been hit multiple times.
One woman said she may have spotted the suspects, who she described as a group of teenagers or young adults. Police continue to investigate.
