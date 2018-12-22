Portland mom says her baby’s Christmas presents were stolen

A Portland family’s car, packed with presents, was stolen just days before Christmas.
Bonnie Beseau, a first-time mom, said her baby won't have any gifts for his very first Christmas. But now, her family and friends are coming together to help for the holidays.
Fighting back tears, the heartbroken first-time mother said it all started when she went Christmas shopping at Mall 205 in Portland on Tuesday.
“I picked up a couple slides, they had a buy-one get-one half off sale, so I got a slide for another mom who’s struggling a bit.,” said Beseau.
After shopping, Beseau said she parked at the Red-Robin to pick up a to-go order.
“Couldn't have been there for more than 10 minutes,” Beseau said.
But when she went back outside…
“I was like, my car is gone. I started like frantically walking around the parking lot looking and hoping,” she said.
But her silver 1998 Subaru Legacy with Oregon plates: WDA-067 had vanished, along with all her baby’s gifts and her breast milk.
“My first thought was, my car is gone. My second thought is, that was two days worth of breast milk in there that's gone,” said Beseau.
But then, a little hope arrived with a phone call from a friend, who said she created a GoFundMe account. Now, coworkers and loved ones are coming together by donating and leaving words of encouragement.
"Soon as I read it I just started crying again, but this time it was just happiness. The fact that they took the initiative and cared about me enough to do this and send this around. It’s something so awful, but it turned into something so beautiful, I'm grateful,” said Beseau.
Portland Police are investigating. Officers say there’s still no sign of the car.
GoFundMe link: https://www.gofundme.com/bonnie-needs-a-holiday-miracle
