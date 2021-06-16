PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland mom wants other parents to know more about the dangers of teens abusing over the counter medications.
Annette Johnson first noticed her daughter, Savannah, had a problem when her mood and behavior suddenly changed.
"When she started seriously abusing the OTC medications, her grades drastically dropped. She wouldn't get up in the morning at all. I had to fight with her," said Johnson.
Once Savannah opened up about what was happening, Johnson started doing research, and was disturbed by what she found.
"It's just something that's not known unless it hits you in your home," said Johnson.
According to the National Institutes of Health, a national survey found close to 5% of 8th graders misused cough medicine in the past year.
Teens can also readily access and abuse other medicines as well.
According to addiction treatment providers, teens abuse over the counter medications primarily because they're cheap and easy to get. Antihistamines and cold medicines are the most commonly used, and taken in large doses, they can cause psychoactive effects and feelings of euphoria.
Johnson's daughter, Savannah, said she started abusing cold medicine, which she and her friends called "skittles" or "Triple-C," short for cold, cough, and congestion medicine.
Johnson said her daughter required inpatient drug treatment, and has since stopped abusing cold medicines.
Parents wanting more information about teens and over the counter drug abuse can find it here.
The Oregon Health Authority also provides an alcohol and drug help hotline. That number is 1-800-923-4357.
