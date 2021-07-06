Portland mother grieving loss of son, shot and killed by a friend in the St. Johns neighborhood

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man shot and killed in the St. Johns neighborhood was killed by a man he once considered his best friend, according to family and court documents.
Portland’s gun violence continues to reach historic levels, with more than 580 shootings in the city just this year.
The Portland Police Bureau says that nearly 200 people have been injured in shootings in 2021 and that 36 of the city’s 48 homicides are from violence.
Jennifer Fakih lost her son in one of those homicides.
“I wish this wasn’t my reality. I haven’t even accepted that he’s not here anymore yet,” she said.
She says her 19-year-old son, Alexander Martinson, was someone with dreams. She said he was one day hoping to be a part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Of America organization and was expecting the birth of his daughter. Now, he’ll never get to meet her.
“I’m not okay,” she said. “I want my son back. I have to be okay because I have other kids to take care of and stuff. But, I just lay in bed and watch Netflix and I don’t want to do anything because everything reminds me of him because we’re born and raised here.”
Police say that Martinson was shot June 19 at North Columbia Way and Midway Avenue. He was taken to the hospital, but died the next day.
“We just miss him and we love him and this was just an unnecessary act of violence that never should have happened and I just wish I could have done something to make it go away, but I can’t,” said Fakih.
Jaizion Propps, 20, appeared in court on Tuesday, charged with 2nd degree murder in the killing.
Fakih said that Propps and her son were, at one time, best friends and even roommates. She said that her son moved out because of what he described as a negative environment. According to court documents, Propps said that he was friends with Martinson for five years.
Fakih said she believes other people were present the night of her son’s murder, and they should also face consequences.
“I think everyone that was involved should have to be able to answer for their behavior, not just him,” she said.
With Martinson being one of 36 people killed in shootings this year, Fakih understands the pain of those victims’ loved ones. She said she’s scared for the city that she grew up in.
“There’s way too much gun violence in Portland. It’s scary. I don’t want to let my other kids go outside anymore,” said Fakih.
Martinson’s mother said she does take some comfort in her son’s death, because he was an organ donor. She said most of his organs were able to be given to other patients. She now hopes that the recipients of her son’s organs will meet with her one day, so she can tell them about Martinson.
Fakih has also set up a GoFundMe to pay for her son’s funeral expenses, and says anything extra will go into a fund for his daughter, who will soon be born.
