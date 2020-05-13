PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Motorcoaches from across the country, including a Portland company, took park in a "rolling rally" in Washington D.C. to ask the federal government for financial help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NW Navigator Luxury Coaches was represented in the "Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness" rally that took over streets in D.C. on Wednesday.
CEO Joe Gillis told FOX 12 his industry is typically an invisible one, but says it's essential.
Gillis says there are about 3,000 companies like his across the county and says a majority are family-run businesses. He says currently more than 90 percent of those people are out of work.
In Portland, Gillis says his business came to a stop once the NBA canceled the rest of the season.
"It went from 30 vehicles out running everyday, all hours of the day to everything sitting as you can see here. We have way too much inventory where we don't want it to be," Gillis said. "It was a dramatic event. We've seen slow downs and other things, but it stopped it - shut the faucet off that day."
Gillis says their industry is now asking for federal funding, including $15 billion in loans and grants, to help them get by until the motorcoaches can get moving again.
For right now, Gillis told FOX 12 they're working on new methods to get motorcoaches ready for passengers, from sanitizing everything inside to filtering the air.

