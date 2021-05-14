COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - This coming fall will mark four years since the Eagle Creek Fire tore through the Columbia River Gorge, scorching thousands and of acres and changing the terrain.
Since then, trails have been reopening gradually but the terrain and area overall has changed drastically and rescuers with Portland Mountain Rescue are warning people to stay on marked open trails because of how dangerous things can get if they veer off.
“It might look fine where you’re about to go off trail and then a few hundred feet down that user trail, things could change really rapidly,” Ben Swerdlow, a rescue leader with Portland Mountain Rescue, said. Swerdlow said many people don’t realize just how much things have changed since the fire.
“There are so many negatives from wildfires,” Swerdlow explained. “You have trees knocked down, rock fall, loose soil, add some poison oak and blackberry thorns just for the fun of it.” Swerdlow said when people go off trail it’s easy to get disoriented.
“You normally draw from like a ridge line that you’re walking up and that all disappears when you’re in this matchstick forest,” he said. Paige Baugher, who is also with Portland Mountain Rescue, said this is a common cause for people getting lost and needing to be rescued.
“Where the trails haven’t been maintained that would be very scary,” she said. Baugher also explained that many of the burned out trees aren’t stable, especially the ones in closed areas.
“The tree can look healthy but be completely hollow on the inside and it doesn’t take much force to knock over and if it hits someone it could cause a lot of damage,” she said. Both rescuers said staying on trails maintained by the U.S. Forest Service will keep you from putting yourself in unnecessary danger. In just the last two weeks a hiker and climbers had to be rescued and in both cases, all of them had gone off trail.
“That’s the scariest part to me is when we started searching the trails and you’re like this is fine and quick it changes, you’re in a completely new place and you can’t even see where you just were,” Swerdlow said. The two said that the U.S. Forest Service is working hard to reopen more trails and if you’d like to be part of it, you can find more information here.
