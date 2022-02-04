MT. HOOD, Ore. (KPTV) -- The pandemic plus nicer weather recently are drawing more people to Mt. Hood.

But search and rescuers warn of dangerous conditions above the tree line.

Last week four people had to be rescued from the mountain.

Mark Morford, Rescue Leader with Portland Mountain Rescue said winter climbing has become more common, especially with the pandemic.

“2021, when so many things were shut down and the options for getting out were limited -- step change increase [now] in the number of backcountry skiiers, backcountry snowboarders on Hood in the winter,” Morford said.

He said that change has stuck. The problem is, on the clear days when people go up, the snow is melting and the wind freezes it into ice.

“Mt. Hood is a technical objective any time of year, but in the winter there is no margin for error,” Morford said. “It’s cold so if you get injured or lost and you’re stationary, hypothermia moves in much faster, the weather can change instantly, and when it does it’s stormy and windy. That can be disastrous for you.”

Rescuers were luckily able to get to the four people who got stuck on the mountain last week, but they want everyone to be aware of the conditions and be safe.

Morford said know your skill level and check conditions ahead of time, like through the Northwest Avalanche Center.