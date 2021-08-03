PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Tuesday that he will take steps to equip police officers with body cameras following a request by the U.S. Justice Department.
“I have been a longtime supporter of body-worn cameras for the police,” Wheeler said. “They are used in most large cities and are shown to assist in accountability, public transparency, and fewer reports of misconduct.”
Wheeler said he had proposed a body-worn camera pilot program as part of his budget, but due to pandemic-related budget cuts, he withdrew the request for funding.
The use of body cameras is being discussed as part of the contract negotiations with the Portland Police Association. Wheeler declined to comment on the ongoing bargaining.
Body cameras are also one of the remedies being requested by Justice Department attorneys who are overseeing the city's federal consent decree. The city settled with the federal government in 2014 over police use of excessive force, but in February of this year, the feds found that the Portland Police Bureau failed to meet some of the key reforms agreed to in the consent decree.
The mayor said he has directed the Portland Police Bureau to research equipment options and bids from vendors while also pursuing grant funding opportunities to pay for the program if the city council approves.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
