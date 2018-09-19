PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In an unfortunate twist on a feel-good story about a fundraiser for a park mural, someone, on Tuesday night, tagged up the project just as it was getting started in southeast Portland.
Just hours earlier, the exterior bathroom walls at Essex Park had been cleaned and primed white in preparation for local artist duo Rather Severe to begin work on a bright and colorful mural.
Graffiti now covers three of the walls.
Project leader Ellie Russell said the vandalism won’t slow down the project.
“It helps justify why the mural is needed,” Russell told FOX 12.
Russell launched a GoFundMe campaign in May to raise money for the artwork. She said she was inspired to do something good after the park went through a rough patch of violent crimes last year. Garbage and other hazardous waste is still an issue.
“We’ve just been having a lot of problems here at the park with crime and public safety hazards,” Russell said. “I kept hearing from other parents that they’ve stopped coming to Essex Park and that was just not okay with me - I had to do something about that.”
Thanks to generous neighbors and community members, more than $3,500 was raised for the project. Students from Marysville Elementary School will help artists finish up the painting.
According to the GoFundMe page, the mural will have “Rather Severe’s bright, colorful, bold and playful style.” The theme of the artwork is “mindful.”
“The mural is going to bring people together right in the middle of the park, in a positive way and in a part of the park where there’s been a lot of problems,” Russell said.
Neighbor Jennifer Garay said she’s excited to see the finished project.
“Anything that’s creative brings more life and joy into where it’s put, and something beautiful, makes people want to care for things,” Garay said.
The artists are expected to start on the mural Wednesday and students will help finish the painting over the weekend. It’s expected to be complete next week.
Anyone who would like to donate money to help in other beautification projects in Essex Park, can contribute here: www.gofundme.com/essexparkmural
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.