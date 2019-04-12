Portland murder suspect appears in court; documents state he uses meth daily

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland murder suspect uses meth daily, heroin weekly and has schizophrenia, according to court documents.
Logan N. Johannsen, 26, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlawful use of a weapon.
Investigators said he killed 50-year-old Gregory Isernhagen in north Portland.
Isernhagen’s body was found during a welfare check at a home on the 8100 block of North Jersey Street on Wednesday night.
Johannsen told court officials that he did not know Isernhagen. Court documents also outlined Johannsen’s drug use and mental health, which includes anxiety, depression and PTSD.
Johannsen said he has been homeless for the past week, after previously staying at his mother’s home in Rainier for the last three months.
He was arrested Thursday in St. Helens, with assistance from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
A possible motive has not been released in this case.
Johannsen was arraigned in court Friday. He pleaded not guilty, is being held in jail without bail and is due back in court April 22.
