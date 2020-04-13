Portland music school continues lessons on Zoom

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Most after-school activities for students have been canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but a local music school is making it work through an online conferencing platform: Zoom.
“The last thing we wanted to do was have to end music lessons for 2,600 students,” Tyler Tullock, the director at 4/4 School of Music, said.
4/4 School of Music teaches kids in Oregon, Washington, and Texas, and while they’ve lost business from 600 students since the health crisis, they’re still committed to teaching music lessons.
“It seems scary at first to try to go to Zoom lessons because it’s not the norm,” Heidi Davis, a music teacher, said. “But it really is just like a regular lesson.”
Davis teaches voice, piano and flute. She says it’s been cathartic for her students to continue learning music.
“To continue an activity like this is really great for them, and they’re finding a lot of joy in that," Davis said. "And also it gives them kind of that feel of a regular schedule."
Sisters Abby and Chelsea Cone take singing and flute lessons. They love the break in their day.
“I really love just playing music, in general, and it gives me a break from studying,” Abby said. “It gives me something to do besides either homework or just lying in bed.”
Tullock says he’s heard from teachers that they’ve never seen students so focused.
“For some reason they tend to get distracted far less on the Zoom lessons,” Tullock said. “Probably because the focal point is the camera.”
Tullock says this new way of teaching is working out so well that when they can resume in-person teaching, students will have the flexibility to either come to the school or Zoom in.
To learn more about 4/4 School of Music, here’s a link to their website.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.