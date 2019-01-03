PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An employee at a north Portland music store confronted two suspected thieves with a socket wrench early Christmas Eve.
The owner of 3 Tracks Music, Keith Kurczewski, said it happened around around 2:30 a.m.
“It could’ve been a lot worse,” Kurczewski said.
He said his surveillance cameras caught two men peering through his shop window and pointing at his guitars. He said they eventually left, but then one of the guys walked back up with some sort of tool and tried to break the glass on the door.
Kurczewski said what his cameras caught next shocked both him and the suspected thieves.
His employee, known as more of the quiet type, happened to be working late Christmas Eve. Kurczewski said the surveillance video shows his employee go outside to confront the suspected thieves with a socket wrench in hand.
“I’ve always been told when you’re in bad parts of town, you walk proud, and you see him walk out there with his chest all fluffed up, so he meant business,” Kurczewski said.
Kurczewski said the two men then took off in their van and left with nothing.
“They could’ve got a lot more inventory,” Kurczewski said.
Kurczewski said he’s thankful; when it comes to his one and only employee, he’s got a good one.
“His bonus got raised,” Kurczewski said. His Christmas bonus doubled.”
Kurczewski said the smashed glass will cost about $600. The suspects are described as two white men, between the ages of 30 and 49. The car associated with them is a gold van.
If you have any information, contact the Portland Police Bureau.
