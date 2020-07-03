PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For months concerns venues and theaters across the state of Oregon have been shut down because of COVID-19. Their closure has had a big impact, and a ripple effect that reaches far beyond the state’s unique music scene.
Many of the venues were the first to get shut down when the pandemic began, and venue owners say they will likely be the last to reopen.
What is unique to Oregon is most of the venues are indecently owned which has created a culture that draws people to the state to visit and is enticing for businesses looking to move.
That’s why industry leaders are trying to find a way to save the venues and keep them afloat until the pandemic is over with.
“People are a little grim right now,” Founder of Mississippi Studios and Revolution Hall Jim Brunberg said.
He is part of the group known as the Independent Venue Coalition who is lobbying lawmakers to send them a lifeline.
Industry leaders say the music scene in Portland is known around the world and provides a billion dollars a year into the local economy. They say the culture of independently owned venues that are able to curate and help small bands is unique and has contributed to the culture that Portland has today.
“Whenever you go out to see music or a play all your money you spend that evening on drinks, tickets stays right here in Oregon,” Brunberg said.
“People talk about the Portland music culture because we are authentic, we are an incubator, a taste maker, that reputation is what fuels incredible amount of music tourism,” Meara McLaughlin with Music Portland said.
She adds venues are just the beginning to the impact the music industry has in Portland and around the state, employing thousands of people within the industry.
“It is a very large industry here and the venues are the tip of the spear,” McLaughlin said.
Venue owners say they have been left out of any government assistance up until this point. They’ve proposed an emergency fund to keep them going for several months.
“We’ve fallen through the cracks so far because the PPP doesn’t apply to us and there hasn’t been any local funding yet. First to close last to reopen,” Brunberg said.
“The problem is with the pandemic all of the ways and mechanisms that the federal government decided to fund the economy didn’t fit this particular economy,” McLaughlin said.
They are working with lawmakers and the city of Portland for seed money to start a fund for venue owners.
The plan is to use funds from the government as seed money to start a non-profit and grow the funds with private donations.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s Office says there is $200 million in the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CFR) authorized by the Emergency Board that can be used as part of the local government reimbursement program.
Of that $200 million, $46.1 million has been distributed in the first round to cities, counties and special districts. The fund has $153.9 million which will be distributed in a second round. According to the governor’s office funds for music venues are part of ongoing legislative talks as part of the CFR.
The governor’s office anticipates issuing information on the second round of funding later this summer.
Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly’s Office is also looking at ideas to help venues in Portland.
