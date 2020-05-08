PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Music venues were one of the first places forced to close, and now they’ll be one of the last places in Oregon to reopen.
Gov. Kate Brown recently announced large gatherings, such as concerts, festivals, and sporting events, should close until there’s a reliable treatment or vaccine for COVID-19.
“Without help, that would kill almost all of the venues,” Jim Brunberg, co-owner of Mississippi Studios, Polaris Hall, and Revolution Hall in Portland, said.
Brunberg said he assumed this announcement might happen.
“Well, it’s not terribly surprising,” Brunberg said.
He said music venue owners aren’t necessarily rushing to reopen.
“None of us want to be part of anything that’s unhealthy or have some sort of liability, or have the finger pointed at us if that second wave does come,” Brunberg said.
But he says most places have been in survival mode.
“We’re sort of at the end of our financial rope,” he said.
Burnberg said that’s where the Independent Venue Coalition comes in, recently founded by him, to lobby political leaders for financial help.
“I speak for independent venues in the state of Oregon,” Burnberg said. “There are 100 or so venues and Oregon is really unique in that almost all the venues are independent.”
He said financial assistance is needed longer than what small businesses are offered right now.
“Right away, everybody jumped on and said we better act together as one, because our industry is going to be affected more than anybody else,” Brunberg said.
With the right help, Brunberg said he’s hopeful the show will go on.
“We’re just eagerly awaiting that amazing time when this virus is under control and we can safely throw a bunch of people into a room, with hands above the head, and get them all singing at the top of their lungs again,” Brunberg said.
Venues are also doing their own fundraisers. Brunberg suggests checking out a favorite venue’s website to see how you can help.
For more information on the Independent Venue Coalition, click here.
