Portland music venues plans protest over forced placarding of URMs

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A city ordinance is putting the future of some of Portland’s most iconic music venues at risk, according to a group that represents local artists and venues.
The organization is fighting a portion of the ordinance recently enacted by the Portland City Council it says would cause many of them to close or move elsewhere.
One of the organizations behind the protest, Music Portland, says its members aren’t against making non-retrofitted buildings like White Eagle Saloon & Hotel, that have been around since 1905, safer in the event of an earthquake.
The organization says its members only oppose the forced placarding of these buildings and a contract officials want property owners to sign.
The ordinance made it mandatory for owners of unreinforced masonry buildings, or URMs, to place placards informing patrons and tenants that the buildings are not “earthquake safe” on the properties.
According to Meara McLaughlin, executive director of Music Portland, at least 30 URMs in Portland are well-known concert venues, including White Eagle, Crystal Ballroom, Dante’s, and Kelly’s Olympian.
McLaughlin says along with the placards, property owners are being forced to sign a contract agreeing to costly seismic upgrades, adding an encumbrance to the title.
“Say you have a building that’s worth $800,000 and you’ve got a million dollars’ encumbrance on that tile,” McLaughlin said. “It means that people will not loan you money. So, it’s impossible to get the financing you need to do the upgrades that make the building safer.”
McLaughlin calls the process counterintuitive and says that a high encumbrance makes a property title “distressed”, meaning a bank can recall the title on demand, she says.
According to John Dilorenzo, the lawyer representing property owners who are suing the city over the ordinance, if they choose not to sign the contract, they will be subject to steep fines and other penalties.
Dilorenzo says commercial and residential landlords have until March to put the placards up. He says he is working to file a preliminary injunction in federal court to temporarily stop the city from enforcing tis ordinance until the case in closed.
Music Portland on Saturday says it will hold a demonstration in front of City Hall.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
