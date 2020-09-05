PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It has been 100 days since protests began in the city of Portland.
FOX 12 talked with the president of the Portland chapter of the NAACP. He said the protests are going to cause violence and destruction, but he says that's not what anyone wants.
Reverend Ed Mondaine said the protests are going to continue.
“It’s going to continue until we see the kind of change, until we see the kind of policy. Until we see the kind of greater attempt of systemic racism quarreled. Until we see the noise quieted. Until we see that system straighten out we’re gonna see this go on and the byproduct of that noise and people gather which is destruction, which is burning trash cans, which is property damage. I’m not proud of that but it comes with the program,” he said.
Mondaine said he is proud of the changes that have been made so far including getting the city to make changes to school resource officers and to reallocate money from the police bureau.
