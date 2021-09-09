Portland names newest bridge after iconic Simpsons character Ned Flanders

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – “Hi-Diddly-Ho, neighborinos!”
The newest pedestrian and bicycle bridge in Portland has a new name in honor of an iconic Simpsons character. Ned Flanders Crossing got its namesake from the beleaguered friend of Homer Simpson. The character was created by Portland native and Lincoln High School graduate Matt Groening.
Transportation Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, along with Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon and CEO of Travel Portland Jeff Miller, unveiled the name of the recently completed pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Interstate 405 Thursday.
Despite many unofficial Simpsons-related Portland locations, there has yet to be an official honor of the show and characters that have referenced the city for decades.
Ned Flanders Crossing, which opened to the public on June 4, is 24 feet wide and stretches 200 feet across I-405.
Designed for two-way pedestrian and bike traffic, the earthquake-resilient bridge also adds a seismic lifeline in the case of a major tremblor.
PBOT has installed new traffic signals along Northwest Flanders Street, at 14th and 16th avenues, along with a four-way stop sign at 15th Avenue to make it easy for pedestrians and people biking to access the bridge from both directions.
WHAT!?! Serial racist and police basher Hardesty didn't attribute this to systemic racism that Flanders is WHITE???
After years of talking like they have a stick up their you-know-whats, Portland showed a sense of humor! Long overdue!!
This is embarrassing. We allow the destruction and removal of real, historical heroes/figures and build structures to cartoon characters. Absolutely unreal.
I suppose it's better than naming something after some worthless public servant.
