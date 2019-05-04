Portland native becomes organ donor to save complete stranger

LOS ANGELES, CA (KPTV) – A Portland native gave the gift of life to a total stranger.
Damian Delaney was set to be an organ donor for a good friend in 2018.
“I made an appointment to go see my doctor just to find out what my blood type was and I told her I said you know if by chance we're a match, we're probably not but at least let me try,” Delaney said.
He was a match for his friend but he says a few days before the surgery they found out his friend wouldn’t need the transplant after all.
But Delaney who now lives in California, knew he wanted to help anyone he could so he asked to be put on an anonymous donor list.
“I just couldn't imagine waking up in the morning being sick and knowing that your health was out of your control, that you were dependent upon another person to step forward,” Delaney said.
He ended up helping someone he’d never met, Breana Shaw.
It all started about seven years ago for Shaw.
“I started not feeling very well. I just felt really tired and rundown, I was having some pains like in my abdominal area,” Shaw said.
Test results found Shaw had autoimmune hepatitis, a disease she says that attacks your liver.
She went to several specialists who prescribed medication, but she says nothing seemed to work for her.
She says doctors told her that her liver wouldn’t last until the end of her life.
She’d need a transplant.
But she was apprehensive about finding a match with a live donor.
“I was not open to that just because I felt like if something were to ever happen to that person with them trying to help me like I just don't think I could live with myself,” Shaw said.
But that idea rapidly changed when her situation became more dire after a two-week stent in the hospital.
A few months later they both got the call.
Delaney and Shaw were a perfect match.
But they’d never met each other.
“I mean all I could think about the donor like who is this person, I just like wanted to know everything about them,” Shaw said. “I feel like it takes a really rare type of individual to want to you know make that selfless sacrifice for somebody else.”
After the surgery and a rigorous healing and recovery process for both of them, they met for the first time.
“It was a really great meeting,” Delaney said. “You know right away it made everything worth it for me.”
“I'll never forget it. There's almost like no words really to describe like the feelings that I had when I first saw Damian.” Shaw said. “I feel like we'll always be connected.”
Delaney says the surgery took 60 percent of his liver to give to Shaw.
Shaw says her liver is now functioning much better.
The two stay in contact and now talk weekly.
