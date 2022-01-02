SEATTLE, Wash. (KPTV) – Sunday’s home finale for the Seattle Seahawks was a homecoming of sorts for Detroit Lions rookie safety Brady Breeze from Portland’s Central Catholic High School.
The Breeze family was all set to see their son and brother back in week two when the Tennessee Titans came to Seattle, but Brady Breeze was on injured reserve. On Sunday, the sixth-round pick was back near home as a member of the Detroit Lions.
“It’s a dream come true,” Jim Breeze, Brady’s dad, said. “Like anyone would think about when your son is playing in the NFL, it’s kind of surreal.”
Brady’s bunch was bundled up in the house of the ‘12s.’
“Growing up in the Pacific Northwest, it was every kid’s dream to play in this stadium, especially growing up with all of the Super Bowls and all of those great teams,” Bryson Breeze, Brady’s younger brother, said. “But to see him running on that same field is just another dream come true.”
A state champ with the Central Catholic Rams and an all-PAC-12 player for the Ducks, Brady Breeze was in his third game for the Lions after being released by Tennessee last month.
“We have discounted Titan gear in (Lake Oswego) if you are interested,” Jim Breeze said.
It meant a move from the Music City to the Motor City.
“Thank goodness we were there,” Christy Breeze, Brady’s mom, said. “Because he literally had two hours to pack up. It was a whirlwind.”
The Breeze brigade will ride with their guy, their kid and their kid brother anywhere he roams while living his professional dream.
“I drove his car from Nashville all the way to Detroit,” Bryson Breeze said. “He was really thankful for that for sure.”
Christy Breeze’s brother is Brady’s uncle, Chad Cota, who had an 8-year NFL career after starring for the “Gang Green” Ducks in the 90s.
“He has gone to him for a lot of advice,” Christy Breeze said. “He is used to what goes on with the NFL and with all of the experiences of ‘roll with the punches.’”
Heart of a lion with PAC-12 in his blood, on the same side with fellow Duck rookie Penei Sewell and Jermar Jefferson out of Oregon State.
“To have the opportunity to play in the NFL, he understands that it’s very special,” Jim Breeze said. “He is just kind of absorbing it all. We are taking it all in too and just trying to enjoy it and be thankful.”