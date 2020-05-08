PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The non-profit Blanchet House is helping keep the homeless community cool and refreshed during the hot weather.
Blanchet House started handing out water bottles and cups of lemonade on Friday.
The organization on Northwest Glisan had a lot of water bottles donated and wants to fill the gap after the city ordered the closure of public drinking fountains.
"Well they love the lemonade, especially the pink lemonade. We serve all kinds of lemonade, but pink seem to be their favorite,” Scott Blanchett of Blanchet House said.
Blanchet House had to close their indoor cafe but is still putting the space to good use.
Volunteers transformed the area into a clothing and essential item closet.
From 2 to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday people can line up to put in an order then a volunteer will pack it up.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Oh I know how important it is to see to the squats needs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.