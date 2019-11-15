BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A Portland nonprofit is expanding its services into Washington County.
Cares Northwest has a mission to stop child abuse and neglect through prevention, medical evaluation and ongoing treatment.
Starting Monday, it will offer services several days a week at Randall Children's Urgent Care Clinic in Beaverton,
The goal of having a treatment room in this setting, is to help minimize childhood trauma, while reaching more kids in need.
“Our staff is very well trained to make the experience very child friendly, very welcoming, and allow children to be able to tell their story and get the care that they need,” Nicole Bishop-Perdue with Cares Northwest said.
“These are children who have been abused or neglected, throughout our community and we want to make sure they don't have to drive into Portland, they can get their care right here in their home," Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton said.
Cares Northwest estimates it will be able to see almost 300 children at this new location, in its first year.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.