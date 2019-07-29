PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- We often hear stories of people who've gone through tremendous health challenges but come out stronger on the other side.
That’s the case for Jennifer Thompson Trepanier, who combined her experience as a sick child and adult with her love of dogs to create Pile of Puppies.
It's a nonprofit that gives sick kids and their families a time of joy amid trouble, like Malachi, who is 9 years old and has cerebral palsy, a life-long disorder with no cure.
Thanks to Pile of Puppies, he, his twin brother and mother get to forget about that in the cuddles, fur, smells and licks of puppies for an hour.
“An opportunity to take a break and not be in 24/7 care mode and now we get to experience this little slice of joy. And I'm sure they'll be talking about it forever,” said Shasta Kearns Moore, Malachi's mom.
Thompson Trepanier knows what it’s like to be a very sick child fighting to survive, when she was diagnosed with dermatomyositis.
“At the age of 12, my immune system started attacking my muscles and I know what it's like to be in pain and in fear,” she told FOX 12.
She decided to take that knowledge and her love of animals and create a nonprofit that embodies her motto that joy heals.
And who doesn't feel joy when they're surrounded by puppies.
“When you see a puppy, you become 5 years old… watch any adult who sees a puppy. You melt… every worry drops away,” Thompson Trepanier said.
Families like the Smiths reach out or are referred to Pile of Puppies, and Thompson Trepanier coordinates with dog breeders who have puppies of good health and the right age.
They then set up a safe, clean space for children like 14-year-old Joseph, who just finished 20 rounds of chemo.
“I didn't know what to expect, but it's fun with all these puppies,” Joseph said about his hour with Pile of Puppies.
“We've been with kids who are terminally ill, close to the time in which they pass, and you see an entire family smile. And there's not many things that can do that,” Thompson Trepanier said.
“I love this so much. I love what it does for kids. I love what it does even for the parents because I feel like I'm getting therapy right now,” said Joseph’s mom, Dorcas Smith.
Pile of Puppies is in its third year of giving families, who've been in crisis, sickness and pain, an hour of sheer joy with puppy kisses.
For its mission to bring smiles to ill children and their families, Pile of Puppies is the latest recipient of the FOX 12 Be the Change award.
For more information, or if you'd like to volunteer or are a breeder, check out PileofPuppies.org.
To nominate a person or group deserving of the Be the Change award, please go to KPTV.com/BeTheChange.
