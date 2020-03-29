PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland nurse is going to extreme measures to protect her family from the COVID-19 pandemic, and it all has to do with an RV now sitting in her driveway.
It’s peace of mind as she returns to work at the hospital on Monday, and another example of the community supporting local medical workers.
At a time when travel and camping is discouraged, an RV has never been more important to Maya Fitzgerald.
“It was a few sleepless nights of worrying and constantly watching the news and then thinking, ‘Ah, what can I do to kind of keep my family safe?’” she said.
Fitzgerald, a nurse, will go back to work Monday treating patients after being off for the last week and a half.
“And so I decided I maybe needed to stay somewhere else, in case, maybe eventually, if I were to be exposed,” Fitzgerald said.
Hotels can get expensive and Fitzgerald said she couldn’t find an open RV rental place.
So, she turned to her Nextdoor app, asking her neighbors, if anyone had one that she could borrow.
“I just got a deluge of kind people saying, ‘You can use mine for free, we’ll bring it over,’” Fitzgerald said.
She estimates she got around 20 responses, some within minutes.
“Of course, it made me feel just totally touched and I love my community,” Fitzgerald said.
And within a couple days, she had an RV in her driveway.
“Sharon and Norm were nice enough to bring it over and say don’t worry about it, just clean it when you’re done, and that was really touching,” said Fitzgerald.
It’s a safe place to shower and stay, if necessary, feet from her husband and kids.
“Knowing that they’re safe and I have that kind of power, the locus of control is back here, it gives me that extra ability to function without worrying all day long,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald isn’t the only one turning to this idea. FOX 12 has seen other families with health care workers posting on Nextdoor also looking for an RV, hoping to do the same thing.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.