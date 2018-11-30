PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local nurse has been charged with drug trafficking following an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
The Oregon's U.S. Attorney's Office said Rene Elene Griffin Nunn, 59, of Vancouver, made an appearance in federal court Thursday.
According to court documents, Nunn conspired to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Court documents state that Nunn communicated by telephone with people between Sept. 2017 and Jan. 2018 about the price and quantity of meth and heroin.
According to court documents, Nunn then drove from Vancouver to Portland in Feb. 2018 with about 93 grams of heroin in her purse.
Nunn is a registered nurse at Adventist Medical Center in Portland.
FOX 12 reached out to Adventist Medical Center for comment. They sent a statement, saying:
"The safety of our patients always remains our highest priority. While the issues pertaining to this situation are under investigation, the employee has been placed on leave."
A three-day jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 2019.
If convicted, Nunn faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and a mandatory three-year term of supervised release.
