Portland officers exhausted physically, emotionally after week of protests, deputy chief says

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A seventh night of protests in Portland ended relatively peacefully without police using gas to disperse the crowds that remained downtown long after most protesters went home.
"I know you're frustrated, I know you're angry," Deputy Chief Chris Davis said in an afternoon briefing Thursday. "I know you're tired. But despite all of this, you've been able to keep it peaceful and dignified. I have a lot of respect for that."
Davis said officers did encounter what he described as a "splinter group" of about 200 people who lit fires, threw things at officers, and broke windows.
"At one point, a security guard was assaulted with a bottle," Davis said. "Officers and paramedics arrived to assist him and while they were leaving, one of our officers was struck in the face with a full beer can that someone threw at him. This brings the officers injured in last week to 19."
In a rare interview Wednesday, the lieutenant in charge of the Police Bureau's Rapid Response Team described his officers as physically and emotionally exhausted.
"People have this sense that we enjoy going out and doing what we do even if it turns into crowd control, but I can tell you there's nothing further from the truth. We love our community. We want to serve our community and facilitate free speech," Lt. Franz Schoening said.
Schoening's officers have been criticized by some, including the ACLU, for their use of gas and distraction devices to disperse the crowds that remain after the bureau's orders to clear the area.
"If they intend to keep coming and pushing that conflict, we're at a loss for other solutions right now. And I'm open to any community member who's got ideas for other solutions. We all are," Schoening said.
Davis said the groups that continued to clash with officers Wednesday night finally dispersed around 4 a.m. Thursday.
