PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Powerful video from outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland earlier Sunday afternoon shows a group of police officers kneeling with protesters and even shaking hands.
It has been tense at times between protesters and police officers recently, but this appeared to be a moment of unity for both police and protesters.
Several people were shaking hands with the officers, and the protesters seemed to appreciate that.
It also seemed to release some of the tension that was going on.
Mayor Ted Wheeler even tweeted about it, saying he was appreciative of those gestures by the police officers.
