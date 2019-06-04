Portland officers ruled justified for use of force in deadly shooting of stabbing suspect

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A grand jury has ruled that two Portland Police Bureau officers were justified in the use of deadly force against a man who stabbed multiple people in southeast Portland.
Officers responded to a stabbing report at a home on the 13100 block of Southwest Center Street on April 29.
Police entered the home and confronted the suspect, 42-year-old Jeb Collin Brock, who was holding a woman at knifepoint with a 1-year-old child in the room. Investigators said lethal munitions were deployed by Sgt. James Mooney and Officer Michael Gonzalez.
A third officer used less-lethal force against the suspect.
Brock was pronounced dead at the scene.
Four stabbing victims were found and taken to the hospital. The baby was cared for by family members and then reunited with the mother.
A possible motive for the stabbings has not been released by police. Investigators said the victims and the suspect were known to each other.
The grand jury returned a not true bill regarding the two officers’ use of force, determining the deadly force was “a lawful act of self-defense and/or defense of a third person, pursuant to Oregon law,” according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
