Portland organization gears up for summer camp season

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s nearly summer camp season, and you might be wondering what current regulations are for programs.
FOX 12 caught up with Trackers Earth, an organization that offers outdoor programs. Unlike some other summer camps, Trackers Earth has been safely working outdoors with kids throughout the pandemic. One reason is because they hold Forest School, a full-time outdoor school. It wasn’t born out of the pandemic, but it’s perfectly suited for safe learning.
“We’re sticking with the same safety precautions we had before vaccines even hit,” said Ian Abraham, the principal of Forest School. “We have our kids socially distanced as much as possible.”
Students and staff also still wear masks. Because learning happens almost exclusively outside, the Trackers Earth founder, Tony Deis, knows how to keep students safe, especially after a year of evolving regulations.
“One of the best changes for camps has been the increase in cohort size. It enables us to put more guides or counselors, educators, on a program to make sure that we’re maintaining that students to staff ratio that’s ideal,” said Deis.
While the latest CDC guidance says masks and social distancing aren’t required if everyone is fully vaccinated, Trackers Earth is staying cautious for now, still requiring face coverings for everyone. They’ll also ask campers 12 years old and up to be vaccinated by Aug. 1 to participate.
“We still want to be methodical in our approach, especially with safety protocols. That’s one of the reasons why we didn’t have anything, any kind of infection here at our program or camp because we maintained those safety protocols,” said Deis.
Trackers Earth still has some open spots for their summer programs. You can head to their website here.
