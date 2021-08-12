Portland outdoor pools close early, area businesses shut down due to hot weather

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It was too hot Thursday for some places to operate.
Portland outdoor pools closed early for safety reasons; and businesses made that tough choice too.
Portland Parks and Recreation determined that closing outdoor pools at 2:35 p.m. Thursday was the safest bet. A spokesperson said pools are recreational spots, not designed to be cooling sites.
And back during the extreme June heat wave, lifeguards were wilting in the heat, so now the later swim times were canceled.
"That’s cool as long as you’ve got a cool place to go when you leave here," Craig and Shelby Weaver said. "We have air conditioning."
Businesses also adjusted for the weather.
"While it may sound nice to have a nice cool beverage in the heat, alcohol and heat do not mix also for our servers' safety, heat and our service staff do not mix very well," David Anderson, co-owner of Syndicate Wine Bar in Beaverton said.
They decided to close Thursday and Friday because their seating is almost entirely outdoor. Their covered area in the parking lot already got so hot, the flooring was buckling.
"If that’s buckling, it’s probably not gonna feel too good to sit on those hot seats either," Anderson said.
To make up for it, they’ll open on their usual days off Sunday and Monday when things cool off instead.
"There’s always time to get out and have a cool beverage; safety comes first," he said.
Portland Parks and Rec post closures here.
