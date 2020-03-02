PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A neon sign that’s been a fixture in Portland for decades is looking good as new.
Miller Paint restored the iconic 10-foot windmill sign as it celebrates its 130th anniversary. The sign has been on display at the company’s Grand Avenue location since the 1930s.
Miller Paint partnered with Security Signs to bring the sign back to its former glory.
“We're an employee owned company, been around since 1890, intended to be around quite a bit longer, so this sign, restoring this sign, is a good thing,” Steve Dearborn, CEO and president of the company, said.
Neon signs are an increasingly rare sight in Portland. Miller Paint says it’s because of strict sign codes enforced by the city and high maintenance costs.
