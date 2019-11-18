PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland pair face up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to stealing $1.8 million from an elderly couple.
According to court documents, Ronnie Stevens, 50, also known as Tim Ephrem, and Tina Ephrem, 43, also known as Lisa Ann Peterson, conspired to defraud the elderly couple between September 2016 and December 2018.
The scheme began in 2016 when the victim, who was 76 years old at the time, offered a commercial trailer for sale at his business, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says. Stevens claimed he brokered vehicle sales and could sell the trailer in exchange for a cut of the profit.
“Stevens did not ultimately sell the trailer, but quickly ingratiated himself with the victim,” according to the attorney’s office.
Stevens later approached the victim with an alleged lucrative investment opportunity, claiming a friend named Tammy Ward was set to inherit an estate valued in excess of $100 million from her father who had recently died, but couldn’t afford the fees and legal costs necessary to release the estate, the attorney’s office said.
Stevens told the victim that if he advanced the funds, he would receive a substantial return when the estate closed.
The victim made multiple payments over a period of time as Stevens told him various stories about delays and increased costs associated with the release of the state, according to the attorney’s office.
As part of the conspiracy, the victims spoke to a woman on the phone who claimed to be Tammy Ward; Investigators revealed Tammy Ward was a fake identity used as part of the fraud.
Stevens placed more than 5,000 outgoing calls to the victims between 2016 and 2018 and, along with Ephrem, stole more than $1.8 million from the couple, spending the money on rent, utility bills, restaurants, cigars, luxury items, and repeated trips to Las Vegas, according to the attorney’s office.
The attorney’s office says they also traveled to other locations, including Hawaii, California, and Spirit Mountain Lodge in Grand Ronde.
Stevens and Ephrem were arrested in January. They each pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
As part of the plea agreement, they have agreed to pay full restitution to their victims. They are due in court for sentencing Feb. 13, 2020.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
