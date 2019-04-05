Portland Parks and Rec closes fields due to ‘extremely wet’ conditions

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Wet weather is creating problems for Portland Parks and Recreation.
The office announced Friday that all baseball and softball fields will be closed through Sunday night due to “extremely wet” conditions. Officials say they will evaluate conditions again Monday morning.
For now, grass athletic fields used for football, soccer and lacrosse are still open for games and practices.
Portland Parks and Recreation says if the fields are visibly soaked, or if you can sink down an inch when in the grass, you are required to postpone your game or practice.
