PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Walking around northwest Portland should get a bit safer in the near future.
The Portland Parks Foundation put up the Barbara Walker Crossing last weekend.
The new pedestrian bridge connects the wildwood trail between Forest Park and Washington Park, over west Burnside.
Crews are still putting on the finishing touches but the bridge's grand opening is Sunday, Oct. 27.
