PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Parks & Recreation says pools, community centers, classes, camps, and swimming lessons could all remain closed through the summer of 2021 and possibly longer.
The government office says it’s not just because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It says it’s also due to its current fee-based model, which was vulnerable even before the pandemic.
Officials say a possible solution would be for the city council to add an operating levy to the ballot this November.
“That operational levy will not only allow us to reopen our pools and community centers in 2021, but it will now completely transform our recreation model,” Tim Collier with Portland Parks & Recreation said.
If the levy passes, it will cost home and business owners $12 per month. There is a survey Parks & Recreation is asking people to fill out on how funds should be used. The survey is online here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(4) comments
Do the people who run this city even know what equality means?
Picking and choosing who has to obey laws isn't it. No public gatherings for the fourth of July but if you want to protest come on down by the thousands! People are fed up with the children running this city and state where are the adults it's time for them to step up and lead?
Talk about the double standard here.... Government wants you all to stay home and wear your mask, meanwhile if you want to protest by the thousands and occupy places please do so! You normal folks are the cause of the virus spiking not protesters!
How stupid are the people that run the city?
Are you kidding?
People are struggling to make ends meet and the government sector wants to raise taxes!
