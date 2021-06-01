PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It's warming up in Portland - and while public pools might be a good option to beat the heat, Portland Parks & Recreation says they need more lifeguards and swim instructors to operate them before they reopen later this month.
"We are going to be able to reopen our seven pools, both indoor and outdoor, for limited programming. it won't be a normal summer, but it'll definitely be better than last year. We're gonna have water aerobics classes and fitness and limited swim lessons," Mark Ross, spokesperson for Portland Parks & Recreation, said. Their pools reopen June 22.
However, Ross said right now they only have 350 people on staff and they're hoping to hire hundreds more for the summer to make sure everyone stays safe while swimming and to expand their programs, especially as the state relaxes COVID-19 restrictions.
"In order to get where we really wanna be, we need to have full staff and that's 700 people during summer in normal times," Ross said. "It's going to be key to get enough people on board to be able to safely offer the programs to serve Portlanders."
Ysai Hong has been a lifeguard and swim instructor for four summers now and says it's been a rewarding job.
"I do teach swim lessons and I lifeguard. So I see both ends," Hong said. "It all just happens so quick. Just the series of drowning and everything. Prevention is the first step but also getting in and making sure that person is safe and can learn for future reference how to avoid those situations."
Hong said the life-saving skills you learn go much farther than just being used at Portland pools, too.
"The skills that you learn aren't just applicable to lifeguarding- CPR, first aid all of those things are applicable outside of the pool," he said. "It makes you more responsible if you go out to the river with your friends."
You have to be at least 16 years old to apply for a lifeguard or instruction position. You can apply on the Portland Parks & Recreation's website.
