PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - If you're hoping to check out a pool Monday to beat the heat, you'll have some pretty limited options in the Portland metro area.
Portland Parks & Recreation has closed all outdoor pools for Monday. PP&R says the closure is to protect staff and guests from severe heat.
The closure comes after Portland set a new all-time temperature record on Sunday: 112 degrees. Temperatures on Monday are expected to be 1-2 degrees warmer.
The city's 25 working splash pads and fountains are open without restrictions. PP&R's indoor pools are open but people have to register to get in, and everything is booked up pretty early.
PP&R says they anticipate providing access to preregistered guests of outdoor pools on Tuesday but will revisit operation schedules daily and can only reopen outdoor pools once it is safe to do so.
For a full list of places to stay cool, including cooling centers and splash pads, click here.
(1) comment
Our dear leaders are BRILLIANT! Close the pools on the hottest day ever...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.