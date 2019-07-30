PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A year-long Portland Parks & Recreation project ended with people dancing in the streets Tuesday to Samba music.
Crews as part of the four-million-dollar project made repairs at several historic sites, including Keller Fountain Park, Pettygrove Park, Lovejoy Fountain Park, and the Source Fountain.
Commissioner Nick Fish at the parade and ribbon-cutting said the office now looks toward the future.
“We still have a lot of work to do,” Fish said at the celebration Tuesday. “I will be with you every step of the way. And let’s set our sights on the next milestone, the renaming of the south auditorium district as the fountain district, does that sound like a good idea?”
The upgrades were paid for through public and private funds, according to PP&R. Work included improvements to wall and concrete structures, joint sealing, paving, underground utilities, and walkway and fountain lighting, among other tasks, PP&R says.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.