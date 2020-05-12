PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Parks & Recreation will not open its pools, community centers, and art centers this summer to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The bureau’s director says it made the decision also due to funding concerns.
It is also canceling all summer programming and events, including outdoor camps, Summer Free For All, and the Portland World Soccer Tournament.
The director says they had to lay off and avoid hiring hundreds of seasonal employees, including exercise instructors, swim teachers, and camp counselors. The bureau says it is moving recreation programs online for now.
“These employees are the heart of our programs, and they will be missed,” Adena Long said.
Anyone who is registered for an activity now through the end of August, or anyone with questions about refunds, can visit the Portland Parks and Recreation’s website.
The Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation District last week said it hopes to have summer camp ready to go in July, though it said the camps would look different from summer camps of the past.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(4) comments
I cant wait for online swimming lessons!
The director is getting paid 250K a year.
YOU have been thrown in jail and your freedoms and ability to earn has been taken from you without even a trial from a rogue criminal government with NO proof at all that this won't hurt us even more in the long run...
Remember these politicians and VOTE them ALL out ALL of them!!!!
Absolute trash. Facilities should be kept open and all those afraid of getting sick should stay home. Where will people find relief from the heat? Is Portland closing cooling centers for the elderly as well?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.